In Transcarpathia, a man was sentenced to prison for growing cannabis

A 33-year-old resident of Khust was sentenced to five years in prison for illegally growing hemp and possessing cannabis. The man set up a greenhouse at home with irrigation and ventilation systems, and grew some of the plants in pots in his yard.

The defendant was arrested in July 2026. In court, prosecutors proved that he had illegally planted and grown cannabis as early as the spring.

To grow the plants, the man set up a greenhouse with irrigation and ventilation systems and tended to the plants. He placed some of the cannabis plants in pots in his yard.

During searches, law enforcement officers discovered and seized approximately 240 cannabis plants. An expert analysis confirmed that the plants contained narcotic substances.

In addition, dried cannabis, electronic scales, packaging bags, and smoking devices were found in the man’s home.

The man was found guilty of illegally planting and growing 50 or more cannabis plants, as well as illegally manufacturing and possessing narcotic substances without the intent to sell.

His actions were classified under Part 1 of Article 309 and Part 2 of Article 310 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

By a verdict of the Khust District Court, the 33-year-old man was sentenced to five years of imprisonment. He will remain in custody until the verdict becomes final.

Prosecutors from the Khust District Prosecutor’s Office represented the prosecution in the case.

Previously, as part of two phases of nationwide anti-drug operations, law enforcement officers conducted 968 searches, seized over one metric ton of cannabis, and nearly 57,000 cannabis plants. In addition, 23 drug laboratories were shut down, 96 people were detained, and another 181 individuals were notified of their status as suspects.

In addition, the State Bureau of Investigations is conducting a special operation called “Stop Trafficking,” aimed at combating the illegal trafficking of drugs, weapons, and ammunition.

The National Police of Ukraine carried out the third and final phase of the nationwide anti-drug special operation “Rubicon.” In total, over the course of the three phases, law enforcement officials served notices of suspicion to 367 individuals involved in criminal proceedings and dismantled a significant portion of the drug infrastructure in Ukraine.

Prior to this, prosecutors from the Transcarpathian Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Western Region’s Defense Sector filed an indictment with the court against two members of an organized group, who are accused of smuggling nearly 6 kilograms of cocaine into Ukraine and preparing the drugs for sale.

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