Three border crossing points in Transcarpathia on the border with EU countries are being modernized with EIB funding

In the Zakarpattia Oblast, reconstruction will be carried out on the “Chop (Tisa) — Zakhon” and “Luzhanka — Beregsurany” on the border with Hungary, as well as “Uzhhorod — Vyshne Nemetske” on the border with Slovakia, will undergo reconstruction.

The European Investment Bank is providing 60 million euros in funding as part of an agreement signed with Ukraine’s Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport. The allocated funds will be used to repair access roads, build modern service areas and shelters, and upgrade technical equipment and software for customs control, which will increase the border’s throughput capacity.

Source: a statement by Myroslav Biletsky, head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration.

In Volyn, operations at a border crossing with Poland have been suspended due to the threat of Russian drones. People who were at the crossing were temporarily moved to shelters, and border crossings were halted.

In Zakarpattia, a new road border crossing point on the Ukrainian-Romanian border, “Bila Tserkva—Sighetu Marmatiei,” has begun operations. It is the first new road crossing between Ukraine and Romania in Transcarpathia in nearly 20 years.

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