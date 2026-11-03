A 3-year-old boy died in a fire in the Zhytomyr region

On the evening of November 2, a fire broke out in a residential building in Zvyagel, Zhytomyr Oblast. Rescuers carried a 36-year-old man and his three-year-old son, both unconscious, out of the burning house. The child could not be saved, and the father was taken to the hospital.

Rescuers arrived at the scene when a room in the house was already on fire. While assessing the situation, they found the unconscious man and his young son inside the home.

State Emergency Service specialists carried both of them out into the fresh air and provided first aid until medical personnel arrived. Medical personnel continued resuscitation efforts, but were unable to save the boy.

The 36-year-old man was hospitalized at a local hospital. The fire was extinguished.

Experts are currently investigating the cause of the fire and all the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The State Emergency Service regularly reminds the public of the need to follow fire safety rules during the heating season. In particular, rescue workers advise:

clean stoves and chimneys of soot before the start of and throughout the heating season;

do not use stoves that have cracks;

do not leave burning stoves unattended and do not entrust their care to young children;

do not light a stove with gasoline or other flammable liquids;

do not plug multiple high-powered electric heaters into a single outlet at the same time.

As a reminder, in January 2022, four people, including three children, died in a fire in a residential building in the village of Branitsa, Nizhyn District, Chernihiv Oblast.

According to Roman Kropatyi, spokesperson for the regional office of the State Emergency Service, the victims were the homeowner’s wife and three children born in 2017–2018.

At that time, the fire was contained within an area of 56 square meters. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Earlier in the Zhytomyr region, prosecutors

Treated with water for two days: Relatives accuse doctors of causing the death of a 48-year-old man in Bila Tserkva.

The court began hearing the merits of the case against the Odrex doctors. The court has resumed proceedings in the case against the Odrex doctors regarding the death of Adnan Kivan. In the Ternopil region, doctors will stand trial for causing 18 patients to go blind.

Criminal proceedings were initiated after reports appeared on social media about the death of a newborn at a hospital in Korosten. The posts allege possible medical negligence and suggest that the infant’s neck was allegedly broken during childbirth.

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