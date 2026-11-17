In Brovary, law enforcement officers detained two women who were digging up flower bushes from graves at a local cemetery. According to preliminary reports, they took plants from at least six graves and loaded them into a car.

The police received a report about a car found on the cemetery grounds.

The dug-up flower bushes were found inside the vehicle and in the trunk.

Law enforcement officers determined that two residents of the village of Knyazhychi, aged 48 and 51, were involved in the incident.

According to police, the women dug up flowers from six graves, loaded them into a car, and were heading toward the cemetery exit when they were spotted by law enforcement officers.

Both women were detained. They face up to seven years in prison.

As a reminder, in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the damage to gravestones and funeral paraphernalia at one of the local cemeteries. A total of 39 graves were damaged.

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