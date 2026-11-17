The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) is proposing amendments to the legislation on whistleblowers that would expand their rights and simplify the procedure for receiving monetary rewards. NACP Chairman Viktor Pavlushchik made this announcement during a forum on the topic.

In particular, the agency advocates granting military personnel the right to report corruption offenses despite existing restrictions in other legislation. In addition, it is proposed to align Ukrainian regulations with the European Union directive, allowing citizens to report not only corruption but also other violations of the law.

Separately, the NACP has prepared a draft law aimed at harmonizing the term “whistleblower” in anti-corruption and criminal legislation, as well as automating the payment of rewards. According to Viktor Pavlushchyk, this will allow for the relevant funds to be allocated in the budget in advance and for payments to be made quickly, so that people do not have to spend years seeking proper compensation.

Source: “Glavkom” publication.

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention has not yet completed its review of the lifestyle of former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. The NACP noted that the law does not set a time limit for conducting such a review.

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention has completed its review of the lifestyle of former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi.

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