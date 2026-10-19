The majority of Ukrainians are categorically opposed to ceding the Donbas to Russia in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S. and Europe. This figure remains unchanged despite intensified attacks by Russian terrorists on our infrastructure.



This is according to the latest poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

KMIIS asked people about the following peace condition: Ukraine withdraws its troops from the territories it controls in Donbas—specifically from Kramatorsk and Sloviansk—and these territories come under Russian control. In return, the U.S. and Europe provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

Sociologists have been asking this question since January 2026. This time, 61% responded that such a condition is completely unacceptable to them.

Another 35% would consider this option, but most of them describe it as a difficult decision. Only 7% would agree to it without significant hesitation. Four percent of respondents were undecided. There have been no noticeable changes compared to late July–early August.

The survey took place from October 8 to 16. Therefore, pollsters compared responses given before the announcement of the “diesel deal” and the subsequent pressure on Ukraine with those given afterward.

Among those surveyed on October 8–9, 57% were categorically opposed. Among those surveyed on October 10–16, the figure was 62%.

“Formally, the difference is within the margin of error; however, we see that (at least) for now, the campaign of pressure on Ukraine has not led to a greater willingness to accept this proposal,” the press release states.

It is worth noting that former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny enjoys the highest level of trust among Ukrainian politicians, officials, and public figures—64% of respondents trust him.

More than half of Ukrainians believe that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should limit himself to one term and not run in the next presidential election. These results were reported by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

For a significant portion of Ukrainians working in Poland, the country is gradually ceasing to be merely a place of temporary employment. An increasing number of Ukrainian migrants view Poland as a country for long-term or permanent residence.

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