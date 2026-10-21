For the first time, Germany has classified the threat posed by Russian sabotage as significant

For the first time, the German Armed Forces have reclassified the threat of Russian sabotage against the Bundeswehr as “significant,” which is the second-highest level on the internal threat assessment scale.

The security assessment was conducted following a series of incidents involving explosive-laden combat drones in August 2026. Specifically, the report mentions a failed sabotage attempt using a drone at the “Leipzig/Halle” airport targeting Ukrainian cargo planes, as well as the detection of a similar drone near a key airbase in Wunstorf, indicating that the Bundeswehr has become a direct target.

The analytical document emphasizes that Russia has crossed the line into harmful actions involving lethal force. According to intelligence assessments, the main goal of such actions is to destabilize the situation in the country and weaken Germany’s military support for Ukraine.

Source: Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

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