Hustieliev was appointed to Automobile Roads of Ukraine following scandals involving Kyiv City State Administration tenders

Former Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Oleksandr Gustelev, who headed “Kyivavtodor” and was implicated in public investigations into road construction procurement, according to the “Khreshchatyk 36” Facebook page, has been appointed chairman of the board of the State Joint-Stock Company “Roads of Ukraine.” At the same time, the company’s official website lists Oleksiy Doroshenko as the acting chairman of the board.

However, the official website of the State Joint-Stock Company “Roads of Ukraine” does not currently confirm Gustelev’s appointment. In the “Team” section, Oleksiy Doroshenko is listed as the acting chairman of the board. There is also no independent confirmation of the new appointment in publicly available sources.

What Is Known About Gustelev and Road Procurement

Oleksandr Gustelev has headed the municipal corporation “Kyivavtodor” since 2015. In February 2020, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko appointed him deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration. In November 2021, Gustelev was dismissed following delays in the completion of the Podil-Voskresensky Bridge.

During his tenure in the road sector, law enforcement agencies investigated alleged abuses in procurement, and the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine identified violations of competition law in certain tenders. However, the mere fact of these investigations does not prove Gusteliev’s personal guilt in any criminal offenses.

One of the most high-profile cases concerns the reconstruction of the Shulyavsky Overpass in Kyiv. The initial contract value was approximately 598.5 million UAH, but the total payments to the contractor eventually exceeded 1.1 billion UAH.

On September 22, 2026, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal in the case regarding the recovery of 1.117 billion hryvnias. The decisions of the lower courts, which invalidated the contract and ordered the recovery of funds, remained in effect. The case involves the company “Northern Ukrainian Construction Alliance” and a procurement process during which the Antimonopoly Committee found evidence of collusive behavior among the bidders.

Details of the decision were published by “fraza.ua” and in the text of the Supreme Court’s ruling. At the same time, this case concerns the legality of the tender and the contract, not the establishment of Husteliev’s personal criminal guilt.

Other allegations against Kyiv’s road sector

In previous years, law enforcement agencies also investigated possible abuses during procurement processes for road markings and road salt. Separate audits revealed financial violations at municipal enterprises associated with the capital’s road infrastructure. These incidents involve different enterprises and proceedings, so they cannot automatically be interpreted as evidence of Gustelev’s involvement in each of them.

Source: “Khreshchatyk 36”

Earlier, searches began at “Kyivavtodor” due to the possible embezzlement of budget funds.

Prior to this, the State Audit Office had inspected “Kyivavtodor,” documenting the critical condition of roads and bridges.

As a reminder, on February 24, law enforcement officials conducted investigative actions at the premises of the “Kyivavtodor” municipal corporation for the second time in a week.

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