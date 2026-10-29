The Verkhovna Rada's Education Committee recommended retaining the 4-subject model for the National Multidisciplinary Test

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation recommended that parliament adopt, in principle and in its entirety, Bill No. 15440, which establishes the rules for conducting the State Final Assessment and the college admissions process in 2027. This was announced by Serhiy Babak, chairman of the committee.

According to the committee’s decision, it is proposed to retain the current model of the National Multisubject Test (NMT) in 2027, consisting of four subjects: three mandatory subjects (Ukrainian language, mathematics, and Ukrainian history) and one subject chosen by the applicant.

Other procedural aspects of the testing—such as the number of days, duration, additional testing sessions, and retake conditions—will be determined by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. Despite discussions regarding possible optimizations to the system (in particular, reducing the number of subjects to three or splitting the exams over two days), the committee decided to retain the proven format.

Source: Serhiy Babak on Telegram.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment commented on the situation in the Odesa region, where participants in the National Multisubject Test spent nearly 13 hours at the testing center due to prolonged air raid alerts. According to the agency, graduates were offered the option to reschedule the exam for an additional session, but they refused and decided to wait until the testing was completed and take the NMT that same day.

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