As part of the international special operation “Espanyol,” law enforcement officials disrupted drug supply routes from Spain, the United States, and Portugal to Ukraine. The operation was aimed at stopping international drug trafficking and uncovering the routes used to smuggle illicit substances into Ukraine.

“Law enforcement officers documented the activities of a complex criminal network whose members managed the entire drug supply and distribution chain: from importing drugs from abroad to distributing them in Ukraine. The network had a multi-tiered structure with a clear division of responsibilities among its members,” the statement noted.

It was established that cocaine and hashish were being brought into Ukraine from Spain and Portugal, while cannabis came from the United States.

The National Police reported that the illicit substances were hidden in household appliances and transported via international bus routes and postal services.

“In Ukraine, the drugs were sold through Telegram channels and an extensive network of dealers covering various regions of the country,” the police stated.

As noted, during the first phase, police focused on blocking distribution to prevent the drugs from reaching consumers.

“Operations took place in eleven regions of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers shut down smuggling channels used to bring drugs into the country, as well as interregional distribution networks for controlled substances, and detained those involved," the police added.

In the second phase, law enforcement officers identified and detained other suspects who were facilitating the sale of cocaine and cannabis within Ukraine.

In total, 141 searches were conducted as part of the special operation with the support of tactical-operational response units and special-purpose police forces, including the canine units of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the regions and in Kyiv.

As a result of these actions, drug supply channels from Spain, the United States, and Portugal to Ukraine were disrupted.

Over 67 kg of narcotics were seized, including 3.5 kg of cocaine, cannabis, hashish, kratom, α-PVP, amphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, and confectionery products containing tetrahydrocannabinol.

In addition, law enforcement officers seized equipment for cultivating drug-containing plants, machinery, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

“The amount of cash seized in national and foreign currencies is equivalent to over three million hryvnias. The total value of the seized items exceeds 90 million hryvnias,” the National Police of Ukraine reported.

Law enforcement officers detained 37 suspects in accordance with Articles 208 and 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code.





National Police

investigators have notified 39 suspects of the charges against them, depending on their involvement in the illegal activities, under Parts 1, 2, and 3 of Article 307 and Part 3 of Article 305 of the Criminal Code—for the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, or their analogues, and for smuggling.

The penalty under the most serious charge provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Based on the results of the forensic examinations, a decision will be made regarding whether to serve notices of suspicion to other individuals involved.

The “Espanyol” special operation was carried out under the coordination of the Department for Combating Drug Crime, the Main Investigative Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

This was reported on the website of the Department for Combating Drug Crimes of the National Police of Ukraine.

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