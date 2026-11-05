Law enforcement officials uncovered a scheme involving the supply of substandard uniforms to the National Guard

Law enforcement officials have uncovered a scheme to supply substandard combat uniforms to the Ukrainian National Guard. The case involves a government contract totaling 8.7 million hryvnia. As part of the investigation, two individuals have been charged.

According to the investigation, in August 2026, a Kyiv-based company signed a contract to supply the National Guard with 10,000 combat shirts with a total value of nearly 8.7 million hryvnias. Laboratory testing determined that the combat shirts did not meet technical requirements and were unsuitable for use by military personnel.

As noted by the OGP, in order to conceal the violations and ensure the acceptance of substandard clothing, two representatives of the company offered a National Guard servicemember responsible for quality control of military gear $3,000 to swap out the substandard samples for high-quality ones.

"Subsequently, the suspects handed over another $1,000 for accepting an incomplete shipment of clothing and entering false information into the documents stating that the goods had been delivered in full. In fact, on November 2, the company delivered combat clothing to the National Guard that was incomplete. At the same time, a significant portion of the products did not meet the established requirements and was unsuitable for use during military service and the performance of combat missions,” the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

According to the investigation, these actions hindered the lawful activities of the National Guard and the proper provision of combat uniforms to military personnel under martial law.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that during searches of the suspects’ workplaces, residences, and vehicles, documents, draft notes, seals, and electronic devices were seized.

Both individuals were notified that they are suspected of obstructing the lawful activities of military units during a special period and of providing an unlawful benefit to a public official, specifically on multiple occasions (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, and Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court ordered them to be held in pretrial detention. One of them was granted an alternative—bail in the amount of 1.9 million hryvnias, which was posted.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As a reminder, officials were exposed for leasing state-owned tankers at a fraction of their value.

Additionally, a scheme involving the fictitious employment of conscripts was uncovered in Kyiv and Vinnytsia.

In the Sumy region, a scheme to embezzle 15 million hryvnias intended for Ukrainian Armed Forces drones was uncovered.

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