SBU General Serhiy Duka explained the incident involving threats with a weapon during a search

Serhiy Duka, a general with the Security Service of Ukraine, denied the charges in the “Carthage” case during a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court to determine his pretrial detention measure and called the actions of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) political retaliation for last year’s searches conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) at the offices of anti-corruption investigators.

Commenting on the incident involving the deployment of the “Alpha” special forces unit and threats with weapons against NABU investigators, Duka stated that the special forces responded to a report of a breach of the perimeter of a secured facility by unknown individuals, who allegedly identified themselves only an hour later.

The general also called the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office’s (SAPO) demand for bail in the amount of 100 million hryvnias (approximately $2.42 million) as leaving him with no alternative, given his lack of such funds; he accused the prosecution of dragging out the proceedings and claimed that NABU had allegedly attempted to block the possibility of posting bail through the banking system.

Source: UNN.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau released photographs of smashed cell phones, which were likely destroyed during a search by General Serhiy Duka, a suspect in the “Carthage” case.

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

Earlier, during investigative actions by the High Anti-Corruption Court, General Duka (according to other reports, his security detail) threatened detectives with a firearm and prevented them from conducting the search, and on the same day, searches were also conducted at the residence of Anton Kravchuk, head of the SBU’s Main Directorate for Internal Security.

As a reminder, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced that they had served notices of suspicion to five members of a criminal organization that had been exposed the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer, as well as high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

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