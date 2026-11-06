A major traffic accident involving a tram, a bus, and four cars occurred on Haidamatska Street in Lviv. After the initial collision, the cars crashed into other vehicles one after another, and one of the passenger cars ended up on top of another car. According to preliminary police reports, three people were injured.

The accident occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6. Reports of the accident first appeared on local Telegram channels. Eyewitnesses reported that law enforcement officers and medical personnel were on the scene. Later, the Lviv Regional Police released the first details of the accident. According to preliminary information from law enforcement, a tram driven by a 61-year-old woman collided with a Ford Mondeo driven by a 25-year-old man.

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After the impact, the Ford driver lost control and crashed into a Volvo. Due to the force of the impact, the Volvo, carried by inertia, collided with a passenger bus driven by a 31-year-old man. The chain of collisions did not end there. The bus collided with a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minivan driven by a 50-year-old man. After that, the Sprinter crashed into a Citroën Berlingo driven by a 60-year-old man.

As a result of the accident, one of the passenger cars ended up on top of another vehicle. Eyewitnesses shared these images from the scene of the accident on social media. The accident occurred on Haidamatska Street in Lviv. As of 6:45 p.m., police reported three people injured. Among them were a female tram driver, the driver of a Ford Mondeo, and a bus passenger. Their condition and the nature of their injuries were being assessed at that time.

Investigators and patrol officers were working at the scene of the accident. Law enforcement officials are determining all the circumstances of the collision and deciding on the legal classification of the incident. It is currently known that the accident involved several vehicles, and investigators have yet to determine the exact causes of the collision. This information was reported on November 6 via local Telegram channels.

A 9-month-old girl who was injured in the accident was hospitalized at the Center for Pediatric Medicine in Lviv. During the trip, the infant was sitting on her father’s lap instead of in a child safety seat.

In the Stryi district, a 51-year-old driver was charged with hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene of the accident. According to the investigation, his blood alcohol level was 17 times the legal limit.

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