PrivatBank has announced service restrictions on the night of November 7

On the night of November 7, PrivatBank will carry out scheduled technical maintenance to update its systems. Service restrictions will be in effect from 12:05 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. During this time, all payments and card transactions will be unavailable to customers.

During this time, ATMs and self-service terminals will be out of service, and payments via POS terminals will also be unavailable.

“We conduct this maintenance at night when activity is at its lowest. Therefore, it is best to make transfers and payments in advance or after 6:30 a.m.,” the bank noted on its Telegram channel.

PrivatBank is Ukraine’s largest bank. According to the National Bank, the financial institution’s total assets as of September 1, 2026, amounted to 983.82 billion UAH, or 22.8% of the banking system’s assets.

The financial institution reported this.

PrivatBank has launched open banking in its app and web version for businesses.

Earlier, state-owned PrivatBank announced that it plans to develop digital banking. Artificial intelligence is already in use in the bank’s app.

As a reminder, PrivatBank is providing government aid for generators.

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