On Tuesday, November 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., vehicle traffic entering Romania via the “Solotvyno–Sighetu Marmatiei” border crossing will be temporarily restricted.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Romanian side will be conducting technical work to replace modular border control booths, which may also cause delays in processing pedestrians.

Border guards urge drivers to take these restrictions into account and use the neighboring “Bila Tserkva–Sighetu Marmatiei” border crossing point instead.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

In Volyn, operations at the border crossing with Poland have been suspended due to the threat of Russian drones. People who were on the premises were temporarily moved to shelters, and border crossings were halted.

In Zakarpattia, a new “Bila Tserkva–Sighetu Marmatiei” road border crossing on the Ukrainian-Romanian border has begun operations. It is the first new road crossing between Ukraine and Romania in Transcarpathia in nearly 20 years.

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