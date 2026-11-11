The Rada voted in favor of new rules for hearing cases in the High Anti-Corruption Court

The Verkhovna Rada approved in principle Bill No. 16043, which amends the procedures governing the High Anti-Corruption Court. The bill was supported by 250 members of parliament.

The changes will allow judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court to hear cases on their own regarding the recognition of assets as unjustified and their forfeiture to the state.

At the same time, the court must inform the parties of their right to a collegial hearing and the deadlines for filing the relevant motion.

It is also proposed to abolish the mandatory collegial review of cases concerning the imposition of certain sanctions.

Source: Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has begun reviewing the 2027 budget, which includes 5,236 amendments.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted Bill No. 15262, which provides for maintaining the increased income tax rate for banking institutions at 50% for 2027. The decision was supported by 303 members of parliament, according to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the parliament’s Finance Committee.

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