Sybiga awarded Finland's foreign minister the Order of Princess Olga

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga presented Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen with the Order of Princess Olga, Third Class.

The award was granted in recognition of her significant contribution to supporting Ukraine.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian minister thanked Finland for its support and for the decision by the European Commission and the Finnish state export credit agency Finnvera to conclude an agreement that opens the possibility of securing 240 million euros for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

The funding is intended to facilitate the participation of Finnish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure. Priority areas include energy, digital infrastructure, logistics, the extraction and processing of critical raw materials, as well as defense projects and the production of dual-use goods.

In addition, Sibiga and Valtonen discussed expanding cooperation within the Shelter Coalition, which aims to strengthen the protection of Ukraine’s civilian population.

Source: Andriy Sibiga, social media platform X

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state honors to two Deputy Ministers of Defense—Serhiy Boyev and Oleksiy Vyskub. The head of state signed the corresponding decree No. 996/2026 on September 30, 2026. The document states that the awards are being presented on the occasion of Defenders of Ukraine Day.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga met in Chisinau with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popșoi. During the meeting, he presented Popșoi with the Order of Merit, Second Class, which had been awarded to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order of Freedom to the leaders of five European countries for their support of Ukraine and for strengthening intergovernmental cooperation.

Read us on