Sybiga supported tightening restrictions on Russians entering Finland

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga welcomed Finland’s decision to tighten entry restrictions on Russian citizens, particularly athletes.

He thanked Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and the Finnish government for their solidarity with Ukraine and for increasing pressure on Russia.

“There can be no return to normal relations with Russia as long as it continues its brutal war of aggression. This step is a matter of justice, responsibility, and security,” Sibiga emphasized.

The Ukrainian foreign minister called on other European countries to follow Finland’s example, close loopholes that allow restrictions to be circumvented, and increase pressure on Russia.

Source: Andriy Sibiga (X)

Starting November 16, 2026, Finland will impose restrictions on the entry of Russian athletes and other sports officials, including those competing under neutral status.

As a reminder, Finland has banned Russians from purchasing real estate due to national security threats — Yle.

Finland also plans to impose tariffs on all Russian imports.

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