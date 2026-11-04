SkyForce has introduced its new Cronus and Hera fiber-optic FPV drones

The Ukrainian company SkyForce has completed testing and certified two new fiber-optic FPV drones—the Cronus 13″ and the Hera 15″—with communication ranges of 25 and 30 km, respectively.

Both models are available in versions with day and night cameras and are ready for orders for use on the front lines.

The CRONUS 13″ is an FPV drone with a fiber-optic control channel and a 25-km-long communication cable. According to the manufacturer, it is equipped with an analog video signal, has a cruising speed of 60 km/h, and can remain airborne for up to 24 minutes. Versions of the drone with day and night cameras are available on Brave1 Market. The model with a daytime camera costs over 102,000 UAH, while the one with a nighttime camera costs 136,000 UAH. The CRONUS 13″ can also be ordered as part of an unmanned aerial system, priced at 10 million UAH.

Another of the company’s developments is the HERA 15″ FPV drone, equipped with a 30-km fiber-optic cable. According to the developers, the drone has a cruising speed of 60 km/h, can carry a payload weighing up to 3 kg, and can remain airborne for up to 28 minutes.

Source: LIGA.net.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense approved the Shablya MK19(M) remotely controlled combat module for use by the armed forces. It is equipped with a 40-mm MK19 automatic grenade launcher.

Recently, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency fully contracted the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ requirement for tactical headsets for 2026. A total of 40,000 units of equipment were purchased.

As a reminder, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has contracted for the supply of 99.5% of the verified requirements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service for winter clothing and equipment for the 2026–2027 season.

The Ministry of Defense has standardized and approved the use of “Nebokray” mobile workshops by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The system is designed for the repair and maintenance of drones.

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