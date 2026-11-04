Gasoline imports into Ukraine have increased due to demand for fuel for generators

In October 2026, Ukraine imported 156,000 metric tons of automotive gasoline. This is 7% less than in the same month last year, but 12% more for the first ten months of the year—a total of 1.42 million metric tons.

The A-95 consulting group explained that the increase in supplies compared to September is due to seasonal demand for fuel for generators. Experts expect imports to continue growing through the end of the year.

The largest volumes of gasoline in October came from Lithuania—50,000 metric tons (33% of imports), Poland—40,000 metric tons (25%), and Romania—35,000 metric tons.

The OKKO network leads among importers, having imported 45,000 metric tons of fuel. Next are “Ukrnafta” and WOG—26,000 metric tons each—as well as UPG—about 22,000 metric tons.

Source: A-95 Consulting Group

As of October 31, 2026, most of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains maintained their previous fuel prices. At the same time, autogas prices rose overnight at SOCAR, Ukrnafta, and BRSM-Nafta gas stations. The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains surveyed is approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel averages 104.99 UAH.

Between September 30 and October 30, 2026, autogas saw the sharpest price increase in Ukraine—by 11–14.40 UAH per liter. Diesel fuel prices rose by between 4.91 and 9 UAH per liter over the month, while A-95 gasoline did not increase in price at all gas station chains.

The average price of A-95 gasoline at Ukraine’s largest gas station chains was approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel was 104.98 UAH. As of October 29, 2026, gas station chains updated their fuel prices.

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