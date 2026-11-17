According to copies of the KOAS ruling available to this portal, the court granted the motion filed by the Cypriot holding company International Distribution Systems Limited (IDS) for a preliminary injunction and prohibited the National Agency for Asset Tracing and Management (ARMA) from signing an agreement to transfer the corporate rights of the IDS Ukraine Group to its management.

The ruling prevents the completion of the procedure to transfer the corporate rights of the IDS Ukraine group to the management of the law firm “Prioritas,” which was selected by ARMA.

The blocking of the Agency’s actions comes as the Ministry of Justice’s lawsuit seeking the forfeiture of IDS Ukraine’s sanctioned assets to the state is in its final stage of consideration before the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

The next HACC hearing in this case is scheduled for November 23, 2026.

ARMA’s ban on entering into the agreement effectively preserves the company’s status quo until the anti-corruption court issues a ruling, after which the nationalized business is to come directly under the control of the State Property Fund, bypassing temporary external administration.

The decision to grant a preliminary injunction was issued as part of legal proceedings initiated by the Kyiv Administrative Court of Specialized Jurisdiction in May 2026. In that case, a shareholder of the holding company is challenging ARMA’s authority to manage the seized corporate rights of Ukrainian factories.

The plaintiff emphasizes that, following the entry into force of the new law “On ARMA,” the agency has no grounds to manage assets on which the court has imposed only a prohibition on alienation, without prohibiting their use or disposal.

Source: NADRA.INFO

Earlier, ARMA reported a cyberattack on the eve of the bidding process for IDS Ukraine’s assets.

Prior to that, ARMA had selected a manager for IDS Ukraine: a law firm will manage the assets of Morshynska.

ARMA also rejected the winning bidder for the management of “Morshynska.”