Svyrydenko spoke about her life after stepping down from the government

Yulia Svyrydenko stated that stepping down as prime minister does not mean the end of her professional career.

She now plans to apply her 12 years of experience in public service to the field of education, specifically at KSE Business School.

The former prime minister spoke about this during the 10th Ukrainian Women’s Congress in Kyiv. According to her, the position was never an end in itself, but merely a tool for implementing her ideas and government programs.

Svyrydenko also emphasized that women in politics face prejudice. At the same time, since her resignation, she has had more time for her family—now she can have breakfast with her child and pick them up from school.

Source: YouTube channel of the 10th Ukrainian Women’s Congress.

Former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has become president of the KSE Business School. She previously worked at the school as a guest lecturer.

According to her financial disclosures, Yulia Svyrydenko reported over 3.24 million UAH for 2025 for her work as a lecturer at the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE). Meanwhile, Yegor Grygorenko, a member of the institution’s Board of Directors, reported a salary of 279,300 UAH for the same period. Iryna Mudra, former deputy head of the Office of the President, also declared separate payments from KSE.

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