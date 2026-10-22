Irish photojournalist and documentary filmmaker Kaylan Robertson, commenting on the aftermath of the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv, ironically referred to the strikes on civilian targets as “humanitarian aid” from Russia, alluding to statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump’s team. The journalist made this statement while at the site of the destroyed “Epicenter” hypermarket.

Robertson noted that enemy missiles and drones struck residential buildings and shopping centers in the capital. In his view, the large-scale attack following U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow is a demonstrative gesture against the democratic world, and attempts to justify Russia’s actions effectively signal to it that such crimes are acceptable.

Source: Glavkom.

As a reminder, during the meeting, Steve Witkoff addressed Putin with the following statement: “You talk so much about how my president, President Trump, is a humanist. You, too, are a humanist, sir, and I salute you, express my respect for you, and thank you once again.”

On the night of October 22, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. One person was killed and 22 others were injured, including four children, as a result of the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following the Russian shelling.

Read us on