A herd of rare Przewalski's horses was spotted near Chernobyl

Near Chernobyl, a researcher spotted at least eight rare horses. The animals were captured on camera during wildlife observations.

A herd of rare Przewalski’s horses was spotted in the Chornobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve.

The reserve reported this and released photos of the sighting. The photos show at least eight horses grazing on yellowed grass. Behind the animals, captured on camera by researcher Oleksandr Muzychenko, lies an autumn forest.

“Amid the yellowed grasses, under the quiet autumn sky, Przewalski’s horses live at their own pace. They graze, stroll, stay together in a herd, and leisurely explore familiar grounds. Here, fall is not a reason to mourn the passing of summer, but another season of wild life, in which everything happens as nature dictates,” the post reads.

Source: Chornobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve

Meanwhile, in Mykolaiv, a tigress that had escaped from a zoo enclosure was captured.

As a reminder, an Amur tiger escaped from a zoo enclosure in Mykolaiv.

Earlier in Kharkiv, a monkey escaped from the zoo and roamed the city.

At the Ukrainian-Slovak border, camera traps captured a tiger that had escaped from a farm in the village of Strychava in Zakarpattia.

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