Ukrainian TV host Natalya Solonik provided an update on her recovery following a serious traffic accident in which she sustained severe injuries.

As a result of the violent collision, the host suffered four fractured vertebrae, an injury to her right arm, and numerous bruises, requiring doctors to perform a four-hour surgery. The TV host is currently undergoing rehabilitation and is actively working to return to work as soon as possible. She posted a photo of herself in front of a mirror, showing the positive progress of her recovery.

“So, here I am: I can already take selfies with my right hand—I think I’m heading in the right direction,” Natalia noted.

The accident occurred on the night of November 8, as the TV host was returning from a shoot. She had been sleeping in the back seat and woke up when the car began spinning uncontrollably on the highway, followed by a violent crash.

Source: Natalia Solonik on Instagram.

The Kyiv Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal accident in the village of Mala Vilshanka in the Bila Tserkva district, where a 31-year-old driver, who was heavily intoxicated, struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

In the Stryi region, a 51-year-old driver was charged with hitting a female pedestrian and fleeing the scene of the accident. According to the investigation, his blood alcohol level was 17 times the legal limit.

In Kyiv, a drunk driver struck a teenager riding an electric scooter.

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