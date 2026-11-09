For Ukraine’s first postwar elections, a proposal was made to set up mobile polling stations using buses.

Oleksandr Kornienko, First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, spoke about this idea.

Under the proposed plan, voters would enter through the front door, receive a ballot, vote in a special booth, and exit through the back door.

The initiative is part of discussions on the future electoral infrastructure, particularly regarding security and ensuring the right to vote for various categories of citizens.

However, this is currently only a proposal and not an approved voting format. The final decision must be regulated by law.

Source: Oleksandr Kornienko

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine could consider holding online elections, but for this to happen, parliament must find an appropriate solution. According to him, voting is currently complicated by the war, the millions of Ukrainians abroad, and the military personnel on the front lines who are unable to vote. Zelenskyy emphasized that elections must take place after the war ends, and a winter ceasefire could be one of the possible steps toward that goal.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that for elections to be held in Ukraine, Russia must end the war. This was her response to calls by U.S. President Donald Trump to hold presidential elections in Ukraine. Kallas emphasized that during the war, it is important to maintain social unity, and that international partners must, above all, put pressure on Moscow.

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