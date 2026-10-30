A new chief of staff has been appointed in the 9th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Colonel Oleksandr Sak has assumed the position, replacing Andriy Andrey. In accordance with an order from the Minister of Defense dated October 29, Colonel Andriy Andrey was transferred to a reserve battalion. Following this, a change in the corps’ chief of staff took place.

According to available information, by order of the Minister of Defense, Andriy Andrey was transferred to the corps’ permanent deployment location, followed by his discharge from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and placement in the reserve. His position in the 9th Army Corps will be taken by Colonel Oleksandr Sak, who commands the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of Unmanned Systems.

Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Sak is a Ukrainian military officer, a colonel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war. He is a Knight of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Third Class. Commander of the 47th Mechanized Brigade (2022–2023), commander of the 53rd Mechanized Brigade (2024–2025), commander of the 59th Assault Brigade (since 2025). In 2023, he was named to Forbes Ukraine’s “30 Under 30: Shapers of the Future” list.

This was reported by Glavkom.

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