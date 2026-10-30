On the morning of October 30, a Russian jet-powered drone struck the “Dafi” shopping and entertainment center in Kharkiv. The attack damaged the building’s roof.

There were no fatalities or injuries. However, three people sought medical attention from emergency responders due to acute stress reactions.

Emergency and specialized services are currently on the scene. The mall’s administration announced a temporary suspension of operations.

The shopping center plans to resume operations in phases after the damage from the attack has been repaired and the necessary permits have been obtained.

Source: “Dafi” Shopping Center (Facebook)

Russian forces struck the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a rocket-powered drone. The strike hit a building housing one of the shopping centers, after which a fire broke out at the scene. One person is known to have been injured.

In Zaporizhzhia, on the night of August 15, Russian drones caused two fires. Firefighters extinguished the blazes at a shopping center and a warehouse; no one was injured.

The METRO shopping center in Zaporizhzhia will temporarily suspend operations starting August 1 due to regular air raid alerts and the resulting forced shutdowns.



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