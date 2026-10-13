Kyiv has issued a warning about possible emergency power outages

In the capital, there is a risk of emergency power outages due to the heavy load on the power grid.

"The grids weren’t designed to handle repeated power outages and restarts over several years, so it will be difficult for us to get through this period without outages. Given the drop in temperatures and the heavy load on the power grid itself, there will be outages," Pop noted.

She noted that the power supply situation in various districts of Kyiv has now nearly stabilized, though outages may occur in some areas due to network failures.

This was reported by Kateryna Pop, spokesperson for the Kyiv City State Administration, during a television broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

DTEK has published the power outage schedules for October 13.

On Tuesday, October 13, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in certain regions of Ukraine from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. According to NEC “Ukrenergo,” restrictions will apply to all categories of consumers in the range of 0.5 to 2 shifts, while power-limitation schedules will be in effect for businesses and industry.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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