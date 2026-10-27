In Kyiv, a private company was fined ₴24 million for delaying deliveries to the National Guard

The Kyiv Commercial Court ordered a private company to pay 24 million hryvnias in penalties for delaying the delivery of defense-related goods to the National Guard of Ukraine. The company delayed the fulfillment of the government contract by more than 200 days. The lawsuit was filed by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Central Region.

As part of the “Defense Interest” program, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Central Region identified violations of state interests in the use of budget funds allocated for the procurement of defense-related goods.

As prosecutors established, in September 2024, the National Guard of Ukraine, represented by one of its subordinate military units, entered into a government contract with a private company. The contract provided for the supply of the relevant goods through a closed-bid procurement procedure.

Under the terms of the contract, the contractor was required to deliver the goods within six months of receiving a one-time advance payment, but no later than May 10, 2025.

However, the company failed to fulfill its obligations within the established timeframe. As a result, the delay in delivery exceeded 200 days.

To protect the interests of the state, represented by the National Guard of Ukraine and its subordinate military unit, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Central Region filed a lawsuit in April 2026.

Prosecutors sought to impose penalties on the company for improper performance of the terms of the government contract.

In October 2026, the Kyiv Commercial Court granted the claim and ordered the company to pay 24 million hryvnias in penalties to the state, represented by the National Guard of Ukraine.

The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Central Region emphasized that it is systematically working to protect the state’s interests in legal proceedings involving relationships between government contracting authorities and suppliers of defense-related goods.

In particular, the prosecutor’s office responds to violations of the terms of contracts concluded to meet the needs of the defense sector and takes measures to collect the penalties provided for by law.

This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Central Region.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police and in coordination with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, caught the head of one of the departments of a military research institute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine accepting a bribe. The official demanded 10,000 euros from a company supplying camouflage equipment in exchange for not revoking the approval of an expert opinion on product quality, which was required for participation in a tender.

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