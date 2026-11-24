Illegal gambling establishments were operating without a license in the Desnianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of the capital. During the searches, BEB detectives seized more than 400 pieces of computer hardware and equipment.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by detectives from the BEB’s Territorial Directorate in Kyiv.

The investigation established that the suspects organized a network of establishments where visitors were provided access to gambling via computers equipped with special software.

The gambling establishments operated in non-residential premises, which, according to preliminary data, were rented through front men. Dozens of computer stations were set up in each of them.

BEB detectives conducted four searches at the locations where the illegal gambling establishments operated. They seized all-in-one computers, monitors, system units, as well as furniture and other equipment.

As part of the pretrial investigation, four non-residential premises with a total area of over 300 square meters, which were used to organize and conduct illegal gambling, have been seized.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Detectives are identifying all individuals involved in the organization and operation of the network.

The criminal case is being investigated under Part 1 of Article 203-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—illegal activities involving the organization or conduct of gambling and lotteries.

Prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office are overseeing the proceedings.

Source: BEB

As a reminder, the administrator of an illegal casino will stand trial in Zakarpattia.

We previously reported that the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine suspected the largest online gambling licensee of evading 1.2 billion hryvnias in taxes.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment against five Russians and five Ukrainian citizens who set up an illegal online casino that transferred nearly 3 billion hryvnias of its profits to Russia.

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