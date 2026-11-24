During the altercation, the assailant struck the victim several times and openly took his money and documents before fleeing. Police detained the suspect, a resident of the Khmelnytskyi region.

During the course of investigative operations, criminal police officers identified the man involved in the crime and tracked him down in one of the neighboring regions.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. He was identified as a 44-year-old resident of the Khmelnytskyi region with a prior conviction for property crimes.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated in this case under Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (robbery). The penalty provided for by this article is imprisonment for a term of seven to ten years.

The issue of notifying the suspect of the charges against him and selecting a preventive measure is currently being decided.

Police investigators are also examining the detainee’s possible involvement in other property crimes.

Source: Ternopil Regional Police

In the Zhytomyr region, a man beat a 39-year-old acquaintance to death during a party.

In Bukovina, a man killed an acquaintance over a debt, burned her body, and dumped the remains in the Prut River.

Police have identified the man who threw a grenade onto the roadway on Kovelska Street in Lutsk on July 7. He is currently in custody.

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