The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy approved the president’s corresponding bill. MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced this on November 24.

“The Anti-Corruption Policy Committee supported the President’s bill on making the asset declarations of SBU officers and other special service personnel in the rear public. It was adopted unanimously as a basis,” Zheleznyak wrote.

According to Zheleznyak, SBU representatives at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy supported the bill to reinstate asset declarations for SBU employees but intend to propose amendments to it before the second reading.

Today, parliament is scheduled to consider a draft law amending the Law of Ukraine “On Preventing Corruption” regarding the specifics of asset declarations for certain categories of security forces personnel and access to such declarations under martial law (Presidential Bill No. 16220).

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram.

As a reminder, more than a thousand asset declarations of SBU employees have been removed from public access.

Earlier, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention identified inaccurate information in the declaration of Ilya Shamrovsky, the former director of “Berdychevvodokanal.”

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) has completed a full audit of the 2024 declaration of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise. The audit revealed inaccurate information totaling over 19.8 million hryvnias, as well as signs of illicit enrichment amounting to over 235.9 million hryvnias.

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