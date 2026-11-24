On November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call to discuss the situation in the country’s energy system. The Minister of Energy reported on the implementation of agreements to increase electricity generation and accelerate the restoration of energy facilities following Russian attacks.

According to Zelenskyy, last night Russian troops concentrated their strikes on the Zhytomyr region, attacking electricity distribution and transmission infrastructure. At the same time, as the president noted, the defense system functioned as intended.

Separately, during the meeting, reports were heard on the power supply situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, specifically in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, and other cities and communities.

“I held a conference call. Last night, the Russians focused their strikes on the Zhytomyr region—specifically on the electricity distribution and transmission infrastructure. The defense system worked as intended. There were reports on the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region—in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, and other cities and communities. The electricity situation is challenging, but the necessary resources have been mobilized for restoration. It is important that the work be accelerated. I am grateful to everyone working in Odesa and the region, repairing the power grids and ensuring alternative supply routes,” the statement reads.

The President also reported that, together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty, he updated the list of requirements for defending Zaporizhzhia against Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy is counting on the deployment of additional forces to strengthen the city’s defenses.

In addition, during the conference call, Ukraine’s Minister of Energy reported on the implementation of measures aimed at increasing electricity generation and reducing the time needed to restore energy infrastructure following Russian attacks.

The Ukrainian Minister of Defense presented a separate report. It concerned the use of Ukrainian long-range weapons and the preparation of new support packages from international partners.

“The Ukrainian Minister of Energy reported on the implementation of the steps we agreed upon to increase electricity generation and ensure faster restoration of energy facilities following Russian strikes. Separately, the Ukrainian Minister of Defense gave a report on the use of our long-range weapons and the preparation of new support packages from our partners. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!” the president added.

The head of state announced this on social media.

As a reminder, on November 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call with government officials to discuss the situation regarding the restoration of power to residential buildings and connecting them to heating systems.

In the past week alone, the Russians have damaged 10 DTEK energy facilities in the Kyiv region, according to the company’s official sources.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) published a report from one of DTEK’s thermal power plants, which was struck directly by a Russian ballistic missile.

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