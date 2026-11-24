Prosecutors from the Pustomyty District Prosecutor’s Office have filed an indictment against a 57-year-old former section chief at one of the energy companies in the Lviv region. He is accused of violating safety regulations during the operation of the power grid, which resulted in the death of a 9-year-old child.

According to the investigation, the man was responsible for organizing and overseeing the safe operation of an overhead power line in the village of Hlibovychi in Lviv District.

However, from November 2022 to June 2023, he failed to ensure proper monitoring of the power grid’s technical condition. In particular, he allowed the line to remain in operation despite the fact that trees were growing at an unacceptably close distance to the wires, posing a risk of damage and wire breakage.

In addition, the official failed to ensure the proper functioning of the power grid’s emergency protection system. An automatic circuit breaker was used on the line that did not meet technical specifications and was unable to promptly disconnect the damaged section after a wire break.

As a result of improper maintenance, an overhead power line broke at the end of June 2023.

On June 24, 2023, after lunch, a 9-year-old girl was walking with her friends to a neighboring village to attend church. The broken wire was lying on the side of the road.

While playing, the child picked it up from the ground and suffered a fatal electric shock.

In August 2026, after receiving the findings of the expert examinations, prosecutors gathered sufficient evidence to notify the former site supervisor of the charges against him.

He is charged with violating safety regulations while performing high-risk work, resulting in the death of a person—Part 2 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from Police Department No. 2 of the Lviv District Police Administration No. 2 of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast.

In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime and may not be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, law enforcement officials in the Ternopil region opened a criminal case regarding the possible neglect and abuse of a 9-year-old girl with a disability in the intensive care unit of the regional clinical children’s hospital.

In Ternopil, a court handed down a verdict against two doctors from the regional children’s clinical hospital in the case of the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy during dental treatment. The tragedy occurred in November 2023. The child died during routine treatment for tooth decay, which was performed under general anesthesia.

Law enforcement officials cited the preliminary cause of the boy’s death as occurring during dental treatment.

Read us on