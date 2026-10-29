An information campaign aimed at fueling anti-Ukrainian sentiment and worsening relations between Ukraine and Poland has been uncovered on Polish social media platforms.

Short videos created using artificial intelligence are being posted on TikTok, Facebook, and X. These videos claim that Ukrainian local council members are allegedly posting messages offensive to Poles.

In reality, there are no such posts on the officials’ official pages, and the images and avatars in the videos are fake. Polish fact-checkers from the Demagog association drew attention to the campaign.

The Center for Countering Disinformation notes that the use of AI for manipulation and linguistic calques from Russian may indicate the involvement of Russian information agencies in the operation.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation

On August 24, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki stated that honoring Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych at the National Pantheon could complicate Ukraine’s European integration. According to him, this could worsen Kyiv’s relations not only with Warsaw but also with Europe as a whole.

Polish Member of the European Parliament Marcin Sipniewski of the “Confederation” party tore up portraits of Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych during a speech in the European Parliament. He also called for an end to financial support for Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the Lviv Regional Council’s decision to declare 2027 the Year of Roman Shukhevych, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, and Oleg Olzhych is harmful to Ukraine and could be used as an argument by opponents of its accession to the European Union.

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