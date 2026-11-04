A man from whom more than 400 cannabis plants were seized will stand trial in Shepetivka

In Shepetivka, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, a 33-year-old local resident suspected of large-scale illegal cannabis cultivation will stand trial. Law enforcement officers seized more than 400 cannabis plants from him.

The man was caught in September. During an authorized search of his residence, police discovered dried narcotic plants in the attic of the house. In addition, law enforcement officers found and seized more than 400 cannabis plants on an open plot of land.

All seized plants were sent for forensic analysis. The results confirmed that they were cannabis.

Investigators from the Shepetivka District Police Department, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor’s office, completed the pretrial investigation and submitted the indictment to the court.

The man is charged with an offense under Part 2 of Article 310 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—the large-scale planting or cultivation of opium poppies or cannabis.

The case is now pending before the court.

This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Police.

Previously, a 33-year-old resident of Khust was sentenced to five years in prison for the illegal cultivation of cannabis and possession of cannabis. The man set up a greenhouse at home with irrigation and ventilation systems, and grew some of the plants in pots in his yard.

Previously, as part of two phases of nationwide anti-drug operations, law enforcement conducted 968 searches, seized over a metric ton of cannabis, and nearly 57,000 cannabis plants. In addition, 23 drug laboratories were shut down, 96 people were detained, and another 181 were notified of their status as suspects.

In addition, the State Bureau of Investigations is conducting a special operation called “Stop Trafficking,” aimed at combating the illegal trafficking of drugs, weapons, and ammunition.

The National Police of Ukraine carried out the third and final phase of the nationwide anti-drug special operation “Rubicon.” In total, over the course of the three phases, law enforcement officials served notices of suspicion to 367 individuals involved in criminal proceedings and dismantled a significant portion of the drug infrastructure in Ukraine.

Prior to this, prosecutors from the Transcarpathian Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense in the Western Region filed an indictment with the court against two members of an organized group, who are accused of smuggling nearly 6 kilograms of cocaine into Ukraine and preparing the drugs for sale.

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