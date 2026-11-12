In Vinnytsia, two men demanded $5,500 for a debt that didn't exist

Two men, aged 36 and 38, were detained in Vinnytsia on suspicion of extorting money from a 45-year-old local resident.

According to the investigation, in October, under a fabricated pretext, they began demanding $5,500 from the man, allegedly owed to one of them since 2025.

During a face-to-face meeting, the suspects set a deadline for repayment, using psychological pressure and physical force.

The victim agreed to their demands but contacted law enforcement. The suspects were detained during the handover of the money. Their homes and vehicles were searched.

The men were notified that they are suspected of extortion committed by a group of individuals under martial law. The court ordered them to be held in pretrial detention. If found guilty, they face 7 to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Source: Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office

On October 26, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the former deputy chair of the Dzerzhinsky District Court of Kharkiv to eight years in prison for receiving $4,000 in illicit benefits. In exchange for this money, the former judge was supposed to rule that more than $30,000 seized from the defendant during the investigation be returned to him.

As a reminder, a judge from Zakarpattia who was convicted of bribery was released from prison early.

On September 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on a member of the Volyn Regional Council who is suspected of receiving an illegal benefit in exchange for facilitating the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk.

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