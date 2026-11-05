Ukraine Has Received Over 4 Billion Euros in Additional Aid from the EU – Koretsky

Ukraine has received another tranche of financial assistance from the European Union in the amount of 4.36 billion euros as part of the Ukraine Support Loan program. Of this amount, 660 million euros will be allocated to defense needs. The remaining funds will be used to finance priority expenditures in the state budget.

Of the total amount, 3.7 billion euros constitutes macro-financial assistance, while another 660 million euros is allocated to the defense component.

According to the head of government, the funds received will be directed toward priority budget expenditures and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Koretsky emphasized that amid ongoing Russian attacks, European support remains critically important for strengthening the country’s defense capabilities and maintaining its financial stability.

The prime minister thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Andrius Kubilius, as well as EU member states for their consistent support of Ukraine.

“We continue to work with our European partners to ensure that the remaining funds are disbursed on time and in full,” Koretskyi noted.

This was reported with reference to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

As a reminder, Ukraine received €1.24 billion from the EU for drones and missiles.

Ukraine has received over $400 million from donors for healthcare reform

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