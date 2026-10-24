Ukraine is beginning the process of joining the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency

The Steering Committee of the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) supported the launch of the process for Ukraine’s accession to the agency.

According to him, “the next step will be an assessment mission by the Agency to analyze Ukraine’s nuclear sector, our technical capabilities, and our institutional and legal framework. Based on the mission’s findings and subsequent decisions by member states, Ukraine could become the next member of the NEA.”

“I had the honor of addressing the meeting participants and presenting Ukraine’s vision for further cooperation with the Agency. I am grateful to OECD Secretary-General Matthias Cormann and NEA Director-General William Magwood for their support of Ukraine and for facilitating our path to membership,” Shmyhal noted.

He emphasized that “joining the NEA is an important step toward full membership in the OECD, European integration, and the implementation of the highest standards of nuclear safety. Future membership will enable Ukraine to participate more actively in the work of expert committees and working groups, deepen scientific and technical cooperation, and advance research and the training of specialists.”

“At the same time, Ukraine is ready to make its own contribution to the Agency’s work. We have a robust nuclear energy sector, well-developed infrastructure, experienced engineers and scientists, and significant expertise in the operation and modernization of nuclear power plants, nuclear safety, radioactive waste management, and the development of promising technologies. In particular, we have unique experience in operating the nuclear energy system under conditions of full-scale war. This experience can be useful to the international community in matters of crisis preparedness and risk management. “Ukraine is ready to undergo the necessary evaluation process, fulfill its obligations, and become an active and responsible member of the NEA community,” Shmyhal stated.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram.

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