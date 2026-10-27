The Ukrainian company Himera, in collaboration with the Danish company GomSpace, launched OBRIA NANO into orbit—the first test satellite for Ukraine’s future independent satellite communications network. It has already begun operations.

The satellite was launched on October 1, 2026, as part of the SpaceX Transporter-18 mission. It is currently undergoing technical testing to prepare the project for further deployment.

Himera emphasizes that having its own satellite infrastructure will allow Ukraine to diversify its communication channels and reduce its dependence on foreign technologies. OBRIA NANO will be controlled by a Ukrainian operator and will serve the country’s strategic security interests.

In the future, the company plans to deploy a satellite network that will provide coverage throughout Ukraine and complement European satellite systems.

The next step will be to localize the production of satellites and ground terminals in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has agreed to cooperate with the Finnish companies ICEYE and Nokia in the field of space technology. The parties signed a letter of intent regarding the possible creation of a secure satellite communications system that will be under the control of the Ukrainian government.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are able to monitor the movements of Russian troops in near real time using ICEYE satellites.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that it has signed a memorandum with ICEYE, a Finnish company and one of the world’s leaders in satellite technology, to deepen cooperation in the field of space reconnaissance.

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