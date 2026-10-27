Ukrainian Kolibri FPV drones have been equipped with an artificial intelligence module

The Ukrainian defense company TAF Industries, in partnership with the Estonian-Ukrainian company DOD Solution, has completed the integration of the AI-based AURA AI module into the “Kolibri 10” Advance FPV drones. The module is built on a single-board computer developed in-house by DOD Solution.

The drones have already undergone successful combat testing with units of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade “Kholodny Yar” and the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, and are now available for purchase on the Brave1 Market platform.

The AURA AI system provides automatic detection, recognition, acquisition, and tracking of both stationary and moving targets. After the operator confirms the attack command, the drone performs automatic homing on the target, allowing it to engage targets even under active electronic warfare jamming, in the absence of GPS signals, or in the event of a loss of communication. Andriy Atamanenko, Product Owner for TAF Industries’ FPV drones, emphasized: “This feature primarily helps pilots identify all potential threats and targets by highlighting them with a rectangle. Essentially, the AI module highlights targets that the pilot might otherwise miss. Another advantage is its ability to recognize different classes of vehicles, which reduces the pilot’s cognitive load.”

This was reported by TAF Industries.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense approved the Shablya MK19(M) remotely controlled combat module for use by the armed forces. It is equipped with an MK19 40-mm automatic grenade launcher.

Recently, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency fully contracted the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ requirement for tactical headsets for 2026. A total of 40,000 units of equipment were procured.

As a reminder, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has contracted for the supply of 99.5% of the verified requirements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service for winter clothing and equipment for the 2026–2027 season.

The Ministry of Defense has standardized and approved the use of “Nebokray” mobile workshops by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The system is designed for the repair and maintenance of drones.

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