The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues to support the domestic defense-industrial complex through financial programs. Since the preferential financial leasing mechanism took effect, defense industry enterprises have signed 54 contracts totaling 244.53 million hryvnias.

The program was launched in late 2025 by a corresponding resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. It provides financial support to enterprises in the defense-industrial complex through a preferential leasing mechanism.

How Leasing Helps Manufacturers Expand Capacity

The program enables enterprises in the defense-industrial complex to acquire the necessary equipment, machinery, and other fixed assets without having to pay their full cost immediately. This allows them to spread the financial burden over time and allocate part of their own resources to other production needs.



“The ability of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex to rapidly scale up production directly impacts the supply of necessary weapons and equipment to the Armed Forces. Preferential leasing helps manufacturers invest in equipment and the modernization of production facilities while conserving resources for fulfilling production tasks. “Our task is to develop financial instruments that provide Ukrainian manufacturers with more opportunities for growth and strengthen the country’s defense capabilities,” notes Hanna Hvozdyar, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.



Under the program, companies can receive financing to purchase technological equipment, machinery, vehicles, automation systems, and other assets necessary for the production, repair, and modernization of weapons, military and specialized equipment, ammunition, and their components.

What are the terms of preferential leasing for defense industry enterprises?

State support makes it possible to reduce a company’s actual costs for lease payments to the lessor to 5% per annum. The state reimburses the difference between the base rate and the subsidized rate.

The maximum financing amount per contract is 500 million UAH, and the maximum contract term is five years. The program is available to enterprises that have been designated as critical to the functioning of the economy during a special period in the defense industry sector.

To participate in the program, a company must apply to an authorized lessor. The lessor assesses the applicant’s financial capacity, verifies that the leased asset meets the program’s conditions, and confirms the company’s status within the defense industry.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense has revoked the “critical” status of 14% of defense industry enterprises.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against manufacturers of Russian ballistic missiles and suppliers of components for the defense industry.

“The production of missile weapons is a priority for Ukraine’s defense industry,” said Turchynov.

Enterprises have received their first permits to export weapons, — Umerov

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