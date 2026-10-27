How to Prepare a Private Home for Winter: Recommendations from the State Emergency Service

As cold weather approaches, Ukrainians are advised to check the condition of their heating equipment, electrical systems, and fire safety measures. Private homes require special attention, as the strain on heating and electrical systems increases during the winter.

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that early preparation will help identify malfunctions, reduce the risk of fires, and avoid emergency repairs during cold spells.

What to Check Before the Start of the Heating Season

First and foremost, inspect the stove, fireplace, and chimney. Make sure there are no cracks or other damage, clean the chimney of soot, and check the draft.

You should also check that your gas or electric boiler, space heaters, and convector heaters are in good working order. It’s recommended to have a specialist perform a technical inspection of the boiler, and space heaters should be dusted off before turning them on for the first time.

Separately, you should inspect the home’s electrical system. Check the condition of the wiring, outlets, switches, and extension cords, and replace any damaged components. Emergency responders also advise distributing the load properly and avoiding plugging multiple high-power appliances into a single outlet at the same time.

How to Use a Generator Safely

Generator owners should check that the equipment is in good working order in advance and prepare a supply of fuel.

Generators may only be installed outdoors, at least six meters away from windows, doors, and ventilation openings. Using a generator in a garage, basement, or other enclosed space is dangerous due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fuel and gas cylinders must be stored in designated, well-ventilated areas outside the living quarters, away from stoves, boilers, open flames, and other heat sources. It is also important to check that fuel containers are leak-free.

What to Check in the Attic and Basement

Before winter, you should inspect the attic, basement, and boiler room. Access to these areas must remain unobstructed, and there should be no combustible materials or flammable substances near heating equipment.

You should also remove any unnecessary items around chimneys and electrical panels to ensure unobstructed access to the equipment in case of a malfunction or emergency.

Fire Safety and Evacuation Plan

Emergency responders recommend checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, replacing batteries as needed, and inspecting the fire extinguisher to verify its expiration date and pressure levels. The fire extinguisher should be kept in an accessible location known to all family members.

In addition, it’s important to discuss in advance with your loved ones the steps to take in the event of a fire or other emergency. You should check that the exits from the house are clear, that doors open easily from the inside, and designate a safe meeting place for all family members.

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that preparing your home for cold weather in advance helps reduce risks to life and health, especially during wartime, when power outages may force people to rely more frequently on alternative sources of electricity and heating.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

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