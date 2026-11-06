Ukrainian director Komarovsky shared details of his battle with skin cancer

Ukrainian director Oleksiy Komarovsky shared new details about his battle with skin cancer. After receiving his diagnosis, he decided on a course of treatment and is now preparing for surgery. The director has also reevaluated some of his habits.

Komarovsky admitted that he did not expect to face this disease, even though there have been similar cases in his family. What came as a particular surprise to him was that the malignant tumor appeared on his face.

The excerpt provided does not contain information about the stage of the disease or the specific habits the director has given up, so these details were not included.

Komarovsky did not specify the exact stage of the disease, but noted that it is not currently aggressive. According to the director, he is determined to recover and understands the importance of timely treatment and follow-up care.

“I definitely didn’t experience what people go through in very aggressive or other serious stages. I’m going to live. If I don’t let it get out of hand, I’ll do everything on time and keep an eye on it,” Alexei shared.

After receiving his diagnosis, the director also decided to change his lifestyle. In particular, he had to give up sunbathing, which he used to love very much. At the same time, Komarovsky wants to use his own story to remind others of the importance of taking good care of their health.

“I’ve already come to terms with it. I have a plan of action and specific steps. I’ve already cut out certain things: sunbathing. I used to love sunbathing. The sun is off-limits for me. But I was inspired by famous people who’ve struggled with this. I can’t hide it, and I just have to say: yes, this is real—don’t repeat my mistakes. Now I feel compelled to remind people of this,” the director said.

Currently, Oleksiy covers the affected area on his face with a bandage. He isn’t trying to hide the changes in his appearance and is calm about the future post-operative consequences. According to him, the procedure will be noticeable, but the illness isn’t currently sapping his energy or his desire to work.

“I can walk around with this bandage and not have to explain anything to anyone. Right now, I’m preparing for surgery. After the surgery, it’ll be a big deal. But that’s okay, it’s fine. It doesn’t sap my strength at this stage. I’m full of energy. It could have knocked me down mentally, but I pulled myself together and am working with even more inspiration,” Komarovsky admitted.

The director spoke about this in an interview with “RBC-Ukraine.”

Skin cancer without pain or symptoms—the story of director Oleksiy Komarovsky.

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