Ukrzaliznytsia is extending the Intercity+ train route from Kyiv to Truskavets

Ukrzaliznytsia is extending the route of Intercity+ Train No. 743, which runs between Darnytsia and Lviv, to the spa resort of Truskavets via Drohobych. The first trip under the updated schedule will depart on October 23, and tickets are already on sale.

The route extension coincides with the start of the fall school break and is intended to provide comfortable conditions for family travel and the transportation of groups of children. The train will run daily, except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The train will depart from Darnytsia Station at 5:50 a.m. and from Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi Station at 6:15 a.m., arriving in Truskavets at 1:45 p.m. In the opposite direction, the train is scheduled to depart from Truskavets at 2:30 p.m. and arrive in the capital at 10:28 p.m. Stops are planned along the route at Dubno, Pidzamche, Lviv, and Drohobych stations.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia.

As a reminder, Ukrzaliznytsia has already installed more than 280 mobile shelters for employees.

Ukrzaliznytsia is canceling a number of trains starting October 20, 2026.

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JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has secured $100 million in grant funding as part of the RELINC project.

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