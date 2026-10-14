Ukrzaliznytsia has already installed more than 280 mobile shelters for its employees

Ukrzaliznytsia has set up 281 mobile shelters to protect employees at rail stations, depots, and production facilities. Of this total, 214 shelters were installed in 2026. The company plans to increase the total number to 800 in the future.

The parties discussed support for railway companies amid Russian attacks.

Shelters are also being set up for passengers

Separately, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to install about 300 mobile shelters at priority stations and stops to protect passengers.

“We already have the first examples: in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, mobile shelters have been installed at stops and platforms in Darnytsia, Pochayna, Boryspil, Vasylkiv I, and Brovary. This effort will be scaled up in coordination with local authorities,” Shemaev noted.

According to him, the installation of shelters for passengers is being overseen by the minister. Work is planned to continue in collaboration with local authorities.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport Volodymyr Shemaev after a meeting with Mykola Snitko, chairman of the Ukrainian Railway Workers’ Federation.

The designer of the Kub-M nuclear shelter has been sent to a pretrial detention center in connection with a bribery case.

The State Emergency Service explained what to do during shelling if you are outdoors.

A Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people, according to Zelenskyy.

On the evening of October 8, Russian troops attacked a civilian car in the central part of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. Two people were in the car—both were killed in the strike.

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