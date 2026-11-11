Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new route to Poland via Zhytomyr and Lutsk

Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new rail route to Poland, which will connect Zhytomyr and Lutsk with Chełm for the first time.

Ticket sales for Train No. 123/124 on the Kyiv–Chełm route began on November 11, and the first trip is scheduled for November 20. This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing Ukrzaliznytsia. The train will run every other day, stopping in Zhytomyr and Lutsk, and in the Polish city, passengers will be able to conveniently transfer to trains bound for Warsaw, Lublin, and Poznań.

Source: “Ukrzaliznytsia.”

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has added six new Ukrainian-made passenger cars to its fleet, which will operate as part of the Kharkiv–Przemyśl route.

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the schedule for some commuter trains.

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