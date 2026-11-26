Unjustified assets totaling nearly 5.8 million hryvnias are being confiscated from the former head of a village council in the Rivne region. This decision resulted from a lifestyle review of the official conducted by the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK).

The assets in question include a house in downtown Rivne, a boat, and a truck.

The relevant decision by the High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) and its appeals chamber was upheld by the Civil Court of Cassation, which is part of the Supreme Court.

What property and income did the official fail to declare?

a 230-square-meter house and an 831-square-meter plot of land in the center of Rivne. The real estate, with a total value of nearly 4.2 million hryvnias, was purchased by the official’s mother-in-law at the end of 2019;

a boat worth nearly 1 million UAH,

a 0.25-hectare plot of land, and

a special-purpose truck, all of which the declarant’s family acquired in 2023.

Lack of Sufficient Legal Income

An analysis of the official’s income and expenses, as well as those of his family members, revealed a lack of lawful income sufficient to purchase the aforementioned property.

Based on the results of the NACP’s monitoring, the SAP filed a lawsuit seeking a court ruling to declare the assets unjustified and to forfeit them to the state. It should also be noted that the audit was initiated based on materials from the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Rivne Oblast as part of a pretrial investigation.



The High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) and the VAKS Appeals Chamber granted the corresponding claim. The Civil Cassation Court within the Supreme Court upheld the legality of these decisions.

This was reported by the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK).



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