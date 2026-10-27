In Odesa, a 21-year-old man was notified that he is suspected of treason committed under martial law. This was announced by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the investigation, in July–August 2026, a local resident made contact with a representative of the Russian special services via the Telegram messaging app. According to law enforcement, he agreed to collect and transmit information about infrastructure facilities. The man’s actions were classified under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In August, the man received a task from his handler to inspect one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region. He arrived at the specified coordinates and documented the facility’s grounds and the movement of large-scale vehicles through the checkpoint. He also took screenshots of the facility’s location in the “Google Maps” app.

He sent the collected photos and videos to a representative of the Russian special services via “Telegram.”

Another task he was supposed to carry out was to place hostile materials on outdoor advertising structures in the city.

At the request of the prosecutor’s office, the suspect was placed in pretrial detention. The pretrial investigation in the criminal proceedings is being conducted by the USBU in the Odesa region. This was reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office. In Ukraine, a woman is suspected of treason for photographing military facilities at the request of the Russian Federation. Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed and detained a Russian agent in Kharkiv who was helping the enemy target Defense Forces facilities. The detainee was accused of coordinating Russian attacks on the city’s military facilities. As a reminder, fires broke out at industrial facilities in the Kyiv region following an attack by the Russian Federation. Russia also launched a massive attack on Kyiv, killing and wounding civilians. Later, rescue workers showed the aftermath of the strikes on Kyiv.

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